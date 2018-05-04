Zenit Saint Petersburg mute over coach Roberto Mancini's Italian job

Former Man City and Inter Milan coach Mancini has been linked with the Italy manager's job



Roberto Mancini

Zenit Saint Petersburg yesterday refused to comment on reports that manager Roberto Mancini could leave the club at the end of the season. Former Man City and Inter Milan coach Mancini has been linked with the Italy manager's job.

A Zenit spokesman said, "The coach will stay at his post till the end of the season. Maybe the club will comment after that."

