Zenofer Fathima brings a PSA 'Tomorrow Never Came' saluting doctors around the world

Zenofar Fathima shot her Social Awareness Short film Tomorrow Never Came in lock down period and is very excited of its release n success. Audience has apprecited and applauded her work.She has acted, directed and produced this short film. The story of Tomorrow Never Came revolves around a tale of a doctor who finds herself in a dilemma when the Coronavirus pandemic changes her life. The PSA comes shortly after Zenofar released the Hope PSA that focused on depression and suicidal tendencies of many during the Coronavirus.

The PSA had resonated with many who had just lost their jobs or couldn't be with their families, resulting in negative thoughts and a worsening mental well-being. However, Zenofar changes these negative thoughts and helped to channel them in a method that breeds positivity, advising audiences to find that one reason to live. With Tomorrow Never Came, Zenofar hopes to create a narrative that resonates with people- however, this time it's the healthcare heroes who have saved millions of lives daily. "I've seen so many films and PSAs in the past few months, but I haven't seen anyone acknowledging doctors, who put their lives and their family's lives on the line just so they can make sure we are safe and healthy. This PSA is dedicates to all the doctors who have shown us what it truly means to be a hero", says Zenofar.

https://youtu.be/bPATcF3pU6U

