Zero: 10 times Bauua Singh's witty banter with celebs left us in splits

As Zero movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is all set to hit the silver screens on December 21, here's a look at Bauua Singh's witty side on social media

Pic: Twitter/@BauuaSingh

Approximately four-feet tall, full of life, the spunk of every event, and an in-your-face attitude is 'the' Bauua Singh for everyone. Bauua hails from Meerut and is a fictional character portrayed by the superstar of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's Zero. While the 52-year-old is known for his wit and humour, it's Bauua Singh, who has surpassed this charming superstar with his one-liners. Not only the audience but the whole of Bollywood is in awe of this vertically challenged person.

Bauua also celebrated his birthday on December 16 and wishes kept pouring from every nook and corner. From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma to Rajkummar Rao, Bauua's Twitter timeline was flooded with best wishes, and the character replied to everyone in his 'Meeruthiya' style.

Yes, Bauua is on Twitter! And has a very fascinating timeline. "Thoda aashiq, thoda shayar, poora meeruthiya... Beta, mai kuch bhi tweet karoonga. Meri marzi (sic)," reads his Twitter bio. Interesting, isn't it? So are his tweets.

Ye akela hai poori kahaani mein jo meri height ka hai! ðŸÂÂÂÂÂ’ https://t.co/glwxkpPT9o — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

.@RajkummarRao bhaiya hamein yahaan aadhi stree bhi nahi mil rahi aur tumhe jo mil rahi thi tum usey bhi keh diye 'stree kal aana'! Aisi bahaduri ke liye award toh banta hi hai guru! https://t.co/gPFRn2sQUU — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 17, 2018

.@aanandlrai Shukriya mere dost! Ab ye batao film ka Print aaya kya? 😡 https://t.co/lFj5dQ3M2X — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 16, 2018

.@AnushkaSharma Janamdin waale din hi jaan lengi aap 🙈 https://t.co/lYC6Dom1is — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 16, 2018

Tweeter waalo! Ye jo bhabhi ke naam ki biryani kha rahe ho! Ye bhi yaad rakhna ki aaj se advance booking khul rahi hai! Lekin ek baat bolein dost! Khush toh hum bahut hain par pet mein titliyaan type bhi udd rahi hain ab 😬#BookingsOpenForZero — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 16, 2018

Laal dress mein sab aap ki bhabhi hain @iamsrk! 😈 https://t.co/wITMw2Ttss — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 15, 2018

Bhaiya @rshah2611, tumhari photo toh achchi aayi thi, par chaar chaand toh iss mein humne hi lagaye hain! #BauuaSaysThankYou pic.twitter.com/wLBJOYqylQ — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 8, 2018

.@Mdzeeshanayyub Tum milo beta!!! 😡 Bataatein hain tumko!!! Meri chharre waali bandook yaad hai na!!! Ek aankh bachi hai uske liye dua karo ab tum! https://t.co/q4y7XqXprb — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 23, 2018

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, don't forget to watch Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma hitting the silver screens on December 21, 2018.

