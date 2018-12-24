Zero Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses Rs. 50 crore mark

bollywood

Zero highlights the journey of Bauua Singh, a dwarf, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is on a lookout for a bride. Katrina Kaif plays the role of an actress, while Anushka Sharma portrays a challenging character of a scientist

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero has crossed the 50 crore mark in India as it continues to struggle at the box office despite extensive promotions. The film minted Rs. 20.14 crore on Friday, and witnessed a drop on Saturday with earning around Rs. 17 crores (approx) and Rs 18.25 crore (approx) on Sunday, paving its way through to the 50 crore club, according to Box Office India.

Even after so much hype, it failed to reach its Friday figures on Saturday and Sunday. The film witnessed a dull first weekend and it remains to be seen if it can benefit from Christmas holiday on Tuesday. The first-weekend business is very similar to SRK's Fan but better than Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film is performing best in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. King Khan's strongholds like West Bengal, Mysore, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have collected poorly just like Mumbai.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama has garnered mixed response from the audience as well as critics. Zero highlights the journey of Bauua Singh, a dwarf, played by Shah Rukh, who is on a lookout for a bride. Katrina plays the role of an actress, battling alcoholism while Anushka portrays a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy in the film.

Also Read: Zero Movie Review - Film: 0; VFX-SRK: 1

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever