Zero KMS: Motion poster of the web series launched

New web series, Zero KMS will address the issue of human trafficking

Human trafficking has had a grip onto the society but remains to be a topic well avoided. ZEE5 is launching a web series, Zero KMS which would address the issue of human trafficking and missing children.

ZEE5, today released a motion poster for their web series – Zero KMS, a series by Q. Set in Goa, the series is Naseeruddin Shah’s first web series with Tanmay Dhanania, Satyadeep Mishra, Vaibhavi Upadhayay & Rupali Bhosale in lead roles. Interestingly, the poster release coincides with International Missing children’s day, which forms the crux of the show.

Zero KMS’s motion poster starts with a montage of clippings emphasising on hard hitting issues such as flesh trade, trafficking, which eventually forms into a picture of the characters. An intriguing poster which urges to know more. The poster emphasises on “Justice is a Long Road” which hints the story to be tracing the journey of one towards justice.

Stay tuned for more!

Zero KMS premieres on 30th May and will be available for binge watch on ZEE5.

