Zero makers alter Kirpan scenes following objections

In November, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court against the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, including the actor himself, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community

In response to the petition seeking removal of scenes showing a 'Kirpan' in 'Zero', the makers of the film on Wednesday filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court, confirming that the concerned portions film have been altered.

Reasserting that the film did not show a 'Kirpan', Red Chillies Entertainment stated, "Despite the fact that the film and its poster depicted only an ornamental dagger and not a 'Kirpan", steps have been taken by the respondent to alter the relevant scenes. The portions in question have been altered through visual effects to depict an ornamental sword."

In November, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court against the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, including the actor himself, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. The petition was filed by Amritpal Singh Khalsa seeking removal of scenes where Shah Rukh Khan has been shown wearing a 'Kirpan' (article of Sikh faith). According to the petition, "Display of the Kirpan in such a way is blasphemous and the scenes should be removed immediately."

This was not the first such objection against the film. Earlier, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint against the Bollywood actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is all set to hit the screens on December 21, this year.

