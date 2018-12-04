Zero trailer breaks all records; fastest Indian movie trailer to hit 100 million views on YouTube

bollywood

Launched on 2nd November 2018, the intriguing and entertaining trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starter Zero has hit the 100 million mark in just 31 days, becoming the first ever Bollywood film to achieve the feat

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero

One of the most awaited films of the year, Zero has been on a record-breaking spree even before it hits the screens. After recording 50 million views in just 24 hours, Zero has now emerged to be the fastest trailer to hit the 100 million mark.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared a post thanking the audience for their love saying,"Our story started with a #Zero and now has the fastest 100 Mn views for an Indian movie trailer. Our excitement knows no bounds! Thank you for all the love! #ZeroTrailerFastest100Mn @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial" [sic].

Beating all Bollywood movies by leaps and bounds, Zero has become the first movie to have crossed 100M+ views in the shortest duration on YouTube. Other movie trailers in the competition have acquired their views in over a year's time.

Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as a CP patient named Aafia and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar, Zero trailer has piqued the interest of the audience to witness one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

