Zero's music album provides the various flavours of the film

Zero showcases Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as Aafia, a girl who is a scientist living with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar named Babita Kumar

One of the most awaited films of the year Zero has created immense buzz around the film owing to the interesting music album of the film. Giving a glimpse of the varied flavours of the film, the jukebox provides an interesting mix for all moods.

Composed by the duo Ajay-Atul, Zero has treated the audience with three varied songs, each of which has already been topping the charts. The first song from the film Mere Naam Tu is a romantic ballad featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua and Anushka Sharma as Aafia. Crooned by Abhay Jodhpurkar, Mere Naam Tu is a visual treat with a blend of colours and the flavour of love with the adorable chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

The second song Issaqbaazi has been an instant hit amongst the audience owing to the affable chemistry between the iconic duo of Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The jugalbandi between the two actors has created an immense frenzy amongst the audience as the Superstars danced their hearts away on screen after years. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, the desi beats have made their way to the top of the music charts.

The latest song Husn Parcham is touted as the most sizzling song of the year as Bollywood's glamorous diva Katrina Kaif scorches the screen with her sensuous dance moves. Voiced by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari, the upbeat number became an instant hit.

With three songs already ruling the playlists of the masses, the audience is looking forward to the other songs that the film offers.

