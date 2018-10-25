Zheng leads pack at WTA Mumbai

tennis

Prominent women's tennis players from 19 countries will descend at the Cricket Club of India courts for the second edition of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA $125K Series to be held from October 27 to November 4.

World No. 57 and rising Chinese star, Zheng Saisai, 24, who won her last WTA title in April, will lead a field of stars. Zheng will be followed by last year's runner-up and World No. 79 Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic, USA's World No. 94 Sachia Vickery and Serbia's World No. 96 Olga Danilovic.

The Indian challenge will be spearheaded by Ankita Raina. Former World No. 2 Sabine Lisicki, a Wimbledon singles runner-up in 2013, has also decided to participate to gain vital WTA points.

