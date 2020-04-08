Zico wants Neymar to be more professional like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Brazil legend Zico said that the one thing separating Neymar from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is professionalism. Long touted as the successor to the crown of best player in the world after Ronaldo and Messi wind down, Neymar has not hit the heights that were expected of him when he made the world record switch to Paris St Germain from Barcelona in 2017.

"I really like Ney, his way of playing is incredible. But he has to be more professional like Ronaldo and Messi, who live for football," Zico told Gazzetta Dello Sport. "Ney has too many thoughts that distract him. I spoke to him recently and asked him to be more professional. He is 28 years old now and there is a good team at PSG. They can win the Champions League."



Brazil great Zico

A long injury-forced break had kept Neymar out of action for much of this season which started on the wrong foot for him with the PSG fans due to his much publicised moves to make a transfer back to Barcelona happen. He however scored in his last game for PSG, which was a win over Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The season was however stopped after that due to the deteriorating situation around the spread of coronavirus and Neymar has been in self quarantine at his home in Brazil since.

"It will depend on his quality throughout the tournament, not just for one match. Now Ney has more experience and maturity," said Zico.

