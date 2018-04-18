Ziggy Marley: Grow your own organic cannabis

Musician Ziggy Marley expressed his fears that the widening legalisation of cannabis is causing the production of the drug to become industrialised for financial gain

Musician Ziggy Marley has called for a ban on pesticides in cannabis farming, and urged other pot users to grow their own until they can be sure the product they buy is organic. "It is up to us, the people, to make sure the people's plant doesn't actually cause people pain. Ask questions and demand answers, and let those in the industry know that you will not accept anything that includes pesticides. And if all else fails, grow your own," Ziggy, son of the late reggae star Bob Marley, wrote in Rolling Stone magazine.

"The most effective way to avoid potentially poisoning yourself with pesticides is to grow and use your own," he added. The singer expressed his fears that the widening legalisation of cannabis is causing production of the drug to become industrialised for financial gain, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Ziggy is calling for a ban on pesticides in marijuana production, and urging other users to become vigilant about the quality of the pot products they consume. He said he has been abstaining from consuming cannabis if he is not sure it has been organically produced.Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

