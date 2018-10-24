Zika virus affected 135 people in Jaipur

national

Out of the 135 patients, 125 have fully recovered

Representational Image

The Zika virus has so far affected 135 people in Jaipur, officials said on Wednesday.

Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said a toll-free number has been set up in a control room where information about zika virus will be given free of cost from 8 am to 8 pm. Doctors have been assigned on this number to answer people's queries, she said.

Out of the 135 patients, 125 have fully recovered, she said.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting called on Wednesday to discuss the measures being taken to check the zika virus in the city, it was informed that around 15,000 students from 450 schools have pledged to work to ensure cleanliness in and around their schools and colonies.

They will visit each house on Sunday to make people aware of keeping water coolers, pots and water tanks clean.

