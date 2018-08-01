Zimbabwe opposition claims election victory

Senior opposition MDC official Tendai Biti yesterday said party leader Nelson Chamisa had won Zimbabwe's presidential election, and alleged that the authorities were delaying the publication of results

(Right) Nelson Chamisa. Pic/AFP

"The results show beyond reasonable doubt that we have won the election and that the next president of Zimbabwe is Nelson Chamisa," said the Movement for Democratic Change's (MDC) Biti, who was the finance minister in the 2009 — 13 power-sharing government. His announcement set off celebrations among party supporters, but no official results have yet been declared.

75%

Turnout at the election

