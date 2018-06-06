Zimbabwe threaten to boycott Pakistan, Australia series

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Zimbabweans are owed three months' salary and match fees from their tour of Sri Lanka last July and have already opted not to train ahead of the tri-series as a first sign of protest



Tendai Chatara

Zimbabwe players have threatened to boycott the T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Australia from July 1 if their outstanding salaries and match fees were not cleared by June 25.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Zimbabweans are owed three months' salary and match fees from their tour of Sri Lanka last July and have already opted not to train ahead of the tri-series as a first sign of protest. A Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson, however, appeared optimistic that a solution to this situation is nearly at hand.

