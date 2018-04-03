Zimbabwean woman held with drugs worth around Rs 15 crore at Delhi airport

Based on a tip off provided by the sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Betty Rame, who was supposed to travel to Goa, was apprehended by CISF personnel last night, he said

A Zimbabwean woman has been apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out party drugs worth around Rs 15 crore, an official said on Tuesday. Based on a tip off provided by the sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Betty Rame, who was supposed to travel to Goa, was apprehended by CISF personnel last night, he said.

As she was about to enter the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, a CISF staff intercepted her and took her for detailed frisking. "About 3 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, a party drug also known as 'ice', was recovered from the bag of the woman who hails from Zimbabwe. She was handed over to the NCB," the official said, adding the seized drug is valued at about Rs 15 crore in the market.

Rame had arrived in Mumbai on March 20 from Zimbabwe and had visited India earlier in November last year, they said. The drug consignment was handed over to her by an African man in Delhi and she was supposed to smuggle it to Manila in Philippines via Goa.

