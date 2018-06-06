Zindagi Ke Crossroads: 5 things to watch out for in this fiction show hosted by Ram Kapoor

Each episode will show a new story and before a 'Crossroad' decision is taken by the protagonist, it will be put forth to the studio audience



Ram Kapoor on the sets of Crossroads

Zindagi Ke Crossroads which will air on Wednesday, 06 June 2018 on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:30 PM is all set to showcase relatable life-altering stories, inspired from the drama of life. Each episode will show a new story and before a 'Crossroad' decision is taken by the protagonist, it will be put forth to the studio audience for deliberation. This audience is the representation of our country and will highlight what most of us would have done in that situation. Television actor Ram Kapoor will be seen as the host of the show, who will not just encourage the audience to share their views but will also delve into the 'Whys' of their decision. So that he brings alive the melting pot of opinions in the audience for the narratives showcased. With an interesting and never seen before format on weekday primetime, one can only expect to experience the best.

Here are the 5 top things to watch out for in the show:

Blend of Fiction and Non- fiction:

Zindagi Ke Crossroads is one-of-its-kind where fiction meets non- fiction. While a fiction story is portrayed in front of the audience, where no decision is either right nor wrong.

Super host Ram Kapoor:

Ram Kapoor being such a versatile actor is back with the channel after almost a decade. He seems to be a fit and a perfect host to conduct discussions on reel life stories.

Mahadev- writer:

The famous writer of blockbuster film Baahubali series creates the whole idea behind this show. Set of 150 stories will be telecasted where each and every story ends on a good or a bad note by taking the right or a wrong decision.

Content and writer:

The fiction stories include the decisions taken daily in everyone's life. Each and every decision taken is not judged whether if it's right or wrong.

Audience interactivity:

With live audience interactivity, this show is first of its kind. Once the fiction story is played in front of the audience, the discussion is thrown open to the live audience to add in their views. This becomes a unique show as the audience is involved with the plot of the story.

Also Read: Ram Kapoor In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar On Sony Entertainment Television's Zindagi Ke Crossroads

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates