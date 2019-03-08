Zine-dabad

things-to-do

The city's only zine festival returns this weekend, and deserves kudos for propagating the art form

Zine makers from Hyderabad, Delhi and the UK will showcase their work at the festival

When the Bombay Zine Fest was first held a couple of years ago, there weren't a whole lot of Mumbaikars who knew what a zine actually was. Even now, it's not that the numbers have increased significantly. It is a wholly DIY activity after all. Moreover, any large-scale commercial interest is anathema for this niche community. So, its members abstain from employing the weapons of advertising and marketing to shore up their ranks.

But the fact that the fest is returning this weekend for its third edition reflects how — even though the conversation around zines hasn't reached a stage of full-blown chatter — there isn't a deathly silence anymore. The event was held in a small room in Bandra in its inaugural edition, which could host a maximum of around 25 people. But now, it will take place in two popular pubs that are much larger in size and where regular patrons, too, will be exposed to the subculture. This means that even patrons who walk in just for a drink will leave the space armed with knowledge about the art form.

"The scale is a little bigger this time, with zine makers from places like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and also the UK showing their stuff," says organiser Himanshu S of Bombay Underground, though he's quick to add, "But it's nothing like a fancy festival. It's just a few more people coming together to display their stuff."



Aqui Thami and Himanshu S of Bombay Underground

He also says that this edition will additionally involve some people displaying prints of their artwork, and things like badges and stickers. "But the idea is to stick primarily to zines, and not make it a merchandise stall," Himanshu asserts, reinforcing how, as far as the zine community is concerned, money will always take a backseat to the DIY, non-commercial ethos of the art form.

On: March 8, 12 noon to 7 pm, Doolally Taproom, Khar West; March 9 and 10, 12 noon to 7 pm, Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel.

Email: bombayunderground@gmail. com

Call: 9773361243

