Zinedine Zidane: Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit for Champs League final

The club's all-time record goalscorer was replaced at half-time during Sunday's 2-2 Clasico draw with Barcelona after being injured while scoring his side's first equaliser



Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo will have recovered from his ankle injury in time to face Liverpool in the Champions League final later this month. The club's all-time record goalscorer was replaced at half-time during Sunday's 2-2 Clasico draw with Barcelona after being injured while scoring his side's first equaliser.

Real have not announced how long they expect the Portugal star to be sidelined for, but Zidane says Ronaldo — and fellow walking wounded Isco and Dani Carvajal — will be fine to face Jurgen Klopp's Reds on May 26.

He told a press conference to preview tonight's La Liga clash with Sevilla: "They are all going to arrive at the Champions League final. "The worst is Cristiano, because it's just happened, but he's fine. "Isco will train with us normally and Carvajal has a little way to go, but physically he is working well."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever