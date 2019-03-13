Zinedine Zidane on coaching Real Madrid again: Couldn't say no to offer

football

"I could not say no, I never had any doubts about going back." Zidane has been given a contract until June 2022, just nine months after he resigned at the end of last season, having led Madrid to an historic third consecutive Champions League triumph

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane said he never had any doubts about returning to Real Madrid after he replaced the sacked Santiago Solari as coach on Monday. "When the president called me the first thing I thought was: go," Zidane said at a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I could not say no, I never had any doubts about going back." Zidane has been given a contract until June 2022, just nine months after he resigned at the end of last season, having led Madrid to an historic third consecutive Champions League triumph.

Solari's dismissal was expected after three consecutive home defeats deemed Madrid's season all-but over before the middle of March. But Zidane coming back, is a surprise, particularly after he left on the incredible high of yet another European triumph.

"I left because a change was needed at the end of last season, for the good of everyone, after winning so much," Zidane said. "I returned because the president called me. I love him and I love this club, so here I am."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever