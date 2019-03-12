Zinedine Zidane reappointed as coach of Real Madrid

football

His reappointment comes just nine months after he resigned at the end of last season, having led Madrid to a historic third consecutive Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has been reappointed as the coach of Real Madrid after Santiago Solari was sacked on Monday.

Madrid said in a statement that Zidane has been given a contract until June 2022.

Real Madrid's board met today and decided to end the contract linking Santiago Solari to the club as first team coach and, at the same time, have offered to keep him at the club. The board have named Zinedine Zidane as the new coach to be incorporated immediately for the rest of the season and the next three, until June 30, 2022, read Madrid's statement.

Speculations were made about Solari's dismissal following Real Madrid's three consecutive home defeats including twice to Barcelona and once to Ajax.

But Zidane coming back, with only 11 games left in La Liga and almost nothing to play for, is a surprise, particularly after he left on the incredible high of yet another European triumph.

"Real Madrid appreciates the work done by Santiago Solari and the commitment and loyalty he has always shown to this club" the club said in the statement.

