Zinedine Zidane says he will return to coaching soon

football

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Zidane, with Jose Mourinho's position at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has paved the way for a return to management by admitting he expects to take another coaching job soon. Zidane made the surprise decision to leave Real Madrid at the end of last season, five days after leading the club to a third consecutive Champions League title. The Frenchman said he believed change was needed for the team to keep winning but, despite a disappointing final La Liga campaign, he left with his reputation sky-high.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Zidane, with Jose Mourinho's position at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain. "Surely I am going to return to coaching soon," Zidane said. "Because I like it and [football] is what I have done my whole life."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever