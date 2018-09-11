Search

Zinedine Zidane says he will return to coaching soon

Sep 11, 2018, 14:00 IST | AFP

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Zidane, with Jose Mourinho's position at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain

Zinedine Zidane says he will return to coaching soon
Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has paved the way for a return to management by admitting he expects to take another coaching job soon. Zidane made the surprise decision to leave Real Madrid at the end of last season, five days after leading the club to a third consecutive Champions League title. The Frenchman said he believed change was needed for the team to keep winning but, despite a disappointing final La Liga campaign, he left with his reputation sky-high.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Zidane, with Jose Mourinho's position at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain. "Surely I am going to return to coaching soon," Zidane said. "Because I like it and [football] is what I have done my whole life."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

footballsports newsmanchester unitedreal madridjose mourinho

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
HDFC Bank VP's Murder Case
I was only threatening him, didn't mean to slit his throat, says accused

I was only threatening him, didn't mean to slit his throat, says accused