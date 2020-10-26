ZISSTO ready-to-cook sauces help cut down cooking time drastically by 75 percent

Mumbai, October 2020: Zissto, owned by VinZillion Edibles Pvt Ltd is a brand which offers a range of authentic ready-to-cook sauces. The acceptance of Zissto started from a local store and society stores that supported the company extensively. A lot of other retailers have also come forward and shown interest in their product portfolio. From local gourmet stores to retail giants like Reliance, Haiko and Dorabjee's, all started with repeat orders. The company also flourished in the HORECA segment with tie-ups with a few restaurants and caterers.



Zissto sauces is committed to its business of offering people ease and speed in their cooking through its product portfolio which has close to 14 variants namely, Makhani, Chettinad, Malvani, Pizza Pasta, Handi, Bhuna Masala, Pav Bhaji, Bengali, Chole and Hariyali. The products are available in hygienically sealed 250 gm glass jars with no artificial colours or flavours and have a 12-month shelf life from the date of manufacture. The product can be used in several ways and can be customised as per the need of every individual member in the family.



"Onions, tomatoes and spices are consumed by Indians daily which form the major quotient of the ingredients. Hence, I decided to come up with a product that should have nutritional benefits of these ingredients and give a taste of home-cooked food. Zissto sauces are made from farm ingredients and have no artificial flavours or colours used in its making. Also, the preservatives used in the manufacturing process are minimal, keeping the nutritional value of the product intact. Apparently, Zissto ready-to-cook sauces would help cut down time spent in the kitchen drastically by 75 percent, helping you make your favourite dishes instantly. We have plans for other product categories including chutneys, masalas etc. which we intend to develop under the VinZillion umbrella, said Mr. Kanhai Porecha, Founder of ZISSTO.



You can cook with Zissto sauces in 3 easy steps:

1. Stir fry your Veggies/ Paneer/ Chicken/ Seafood of your choice in a pan

2. Add Zissto sauce, water and salt as per your desired consistency and taste

3. Simmer with lid stirring occasionally for 10 minutes and your dish is ready to be served with Indian bread/ Rice



Mr. Kanhai Porecha further added, "The Indian products available usually had masala variants which took a lot of time to cook or ready-to-eat food had zero nutritional benefits and did not taste authentic. Zissto stepped in to mix convenience with authenticity. Today, the brand sells 50,000 sauce bottles across Mumbai, Chennai. The product range is also available online through Amazon and the company website. Keeping in mind the Jain community and respecting their beliefs, the company has introduced sauces in Jain variants as well like Makhani, Pav Bhaji and Chole."



The brand has done a lot of research in getting each recipe right. The company has hired senior professionals and chefs with region-wise culinary expertise, nutritionists, technologists and managers to help produce small batches of each product as required. The company is now focusing on building its presence in India by creating awareness for its wide range of Zissto cooking sauces. In the near future, ZISSTO plans to expand internationally as people around the globe want authentic Indian food in their palette for daily consumption. Currently, the company is in the process of making sample batches for exports abroad according to the guidelines provided by food authorities of respective countries.



Zissto sauces can also be used to add a dash of flavour to your Wraps, Frankies, Sandwiches and much more. The brand is truly a saviour for those who are always short on time, especially bachelors and working couples.

