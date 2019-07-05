Zlatan Ibrahimovic nails the #BottleCapChallenge

football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes the Bottle Cap Challenge (Pic/ Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram)

As the #BottleCapChallenge rages on in the film fraternity across the world, some of the world's most athletic and fit sports stars have also refused to be left behind and nailed the challenge.

Sweden's footballing legend and former PSG, Barcelona footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted a video of himself taking the #BottleCapChallenge from the LA Galaxy dressing room and captioned it as, "@sprakforalla (Zoran) You are welcome @paulpogba you are next #bottlecapchallenge"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also a Karate black belt and has roots in Mixed Martial Arts since childhood.

He challenged France World Cup-winner and Manchester United mid-fielder Paul Pogba to take up the challenge.

As soon as Zlatan performed the challenge to perfection, fans of the football superstar started commenting on his post on Twitter. Here are some of the wittiest reactions:

Zlatan doesnt do the challenge. The challenge does Zlatan. — The Barça Era (@TheBarcaEra) July 5, 2019

is there anything you can't do? pic.twitter.com/WeOA9RwY2a — Kaniel Outis (@KanielWorldWide) July 5, 2019

Was expecting something more like this from you tbhpic.twitter.com/FWvhIxe8gF — Holy Navas (@CourtoisLegs) July 5, 2019

No, no, no.



You do it like this. pic.twitter.com/hey5lYRDmC — ðð»Kool Keith (@KeithAnorak) July 5, 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays for LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS) and has scored some very unusual goals so far in his career.

