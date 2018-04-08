Zlatan Ibrahimovic not expecting repeat of 'crazy' debut

The 36-year-old striker's brace included a spectacular 35-yard volleyed equaliser before an injury-time winner as the Galaxy overturned a 3-0 deficit to take all three points. But Ibrahimovic cautioned fans against expecting another roller coaster wh



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic warned Los Angeles Galaxy fans on Friday not to expect a repeat of his remarkable debut as he prepares to face in-form Sporting Kansas City this weekend. The Swedish superstar made a sensational start to his Major League Soccer career last week, scoring twice after coming on as a substitute in the Galaxy's 4-3 comeback win over Los Angeles FC at the StubHub Center.

The 36-year-old striker's brace included a spectacular 35-yard volleyed equaliser before an injury-time winner as the Galaxy overturned a 3-0 deficit to take all three points. But Ibrahimovic cautioned fans against expecting another roller coaster when the Galaxy entertain Western Conference leaders Kansas City on Sunday. "Crazy game like that again? I hope not," Ibrahimovic said.

"I hope we can control the game better, more, and play under control. Let's see. I try to do my best every game and I try to help teammates and win the game. I don't expect crazy things every game. I'll try, but it's not often it goes in, so please." Ibrahimovic, who joined the Galaxy from Manchester United on a two-year deal last month, said he had already put last weekend's fairytale debut behind him. "The last game is already passed by, and now it's a new game on Sunday," he said. "So let's focus on that game, not focus on the last game. Bring the positive from the last game and make better for the negative things."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever