Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescinds contract with Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rescinded his contract with former English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester United ahead of an expected move to the United States to play in Major League Soccer (MLS). "Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future," Manchester United said on their official website on Thursday, reports Efe news agency.

Since coming over from Paris Saint-Germain as a free transfer in 2016, Ibrahimovic has scored 29 goals in 53 games to help United win the EFL Cup and the Europa League. Media accounts have linked the 36-year-old Ibra to the MLS Los Angeles Galaxy.

