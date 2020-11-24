Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores brace in AC Milan's 3-1 victory

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains unstoppable and AC Milan remains unbeaten atop Serie A. The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic scored twice to raise his total to 10 goals in six games played as Milan won 3-1 at Napoli on Sunday. "He seems even stronger now than he was 10-12 years ago," said Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, who teamed with Ibrahimovic when Milan last won the Italian league in 2011.

However, there was concern for Ibrahimovic when he exited toward the end clutching his hamstring. The Swedish superstar already missed two games this season after contracting the coronavirus. "It looks like a muscular problem but we'll have to wait a few days to understand the extent of it," said Milan assistant coach Daniele Bonera, who was standing in for head coach Stefano Pioli, who has the coronavirus. The Rossoneri again moved two points ahead of Sassuolo, which won 2-0 at Hellas Verona earlier to also remain undefeated through eight rounds. Having also beaten Inter Milan in the city derby and drawn with Roma, Milan's unexpected title credentials are growing week by week. Milan finished no better than fifth the past seven seasons.

"It shows that we're on the right track," Bonera said. "But it's really premature after eight rounds to talk about what might happen in May. There's a long way to go." Ibrahimovic soared above Kalidou Koulibaly to head in from long range following a cross from Theo Hernandez midway through the first half. After Giovanni Di Lorenzo hit the crossbar for Napoli, Ibrahimovic used his thigh to steer in another goal by the far post following a cross from Ante Rebic near the hour mark.

Dries Mertens pulled one back for Napoli less than 10 minutes later from close range after getting away from Alessio Romagnoli. But Napoli's comeback quickly lost steam when Tiémoué Bakayoko was sent off after picking up his second yellow card for a foul on Hernandez. Jens Petter Hauge added another goal for Milan five minutes into stoppage time, from a tight angle.

