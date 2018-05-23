Zlatan Ibrahimovic slaps opposition player and holds his foot, gets red card

Ibrahimovic slapped Petrasso in the side of the head before going down holding his foot, but the referee sent the incident to the Video Assistant Referee



A video grab of LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic slapping a Montreal Impact player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off for slapping Michael Petrasso in LA Galaxy's 1-0 Major League Soccer win over Montreal Impact on Sunday. The former Sweden striker took offence to Petrasso standing on his foot and retaliated in the 40th minute.

Ibrahimovic slapped Petrasso in the side of the head before going down holding his foot, but the referee sent the incident to the Video Assistant Referee. Ibrahimovic was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

