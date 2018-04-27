Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play in 2018 World Cup: Selectors

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not come out of international retirement to play for Sweden at the World Cup



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not come out of international retirement to play for Sweden at the World Cup. In a statement published on the Swedish men's football team's official Instagram page, the national selectors said: "A final message: Zlatan will not play at the World Cup. The men's national team's greatest scorer of all time has not returned and will not play."

National team manager Lars Richt said on svenskfotboll.se: "I talked to Zlatan. He said that he has not changed his mind about the national team — it is a no."

