Zoa confirms dad Karim Morani has tested negative for COVID-19, calls it 'whirlwind of an experience'

It's good news all around for Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani. Days after Shaza and Zoa were discharged from the hospital after having been diagnosed and then tested negative for coronavirus, now Karim Morani has also been discharged from the hospital. Zoa took to her social media handle to share the good news with her fans.

The actress shared a picture with her family on her Instagram handle and wrote, "#positiverecovery. Anddddd my father got home last night, treatment over and now our entire household is COVID-19 negative! All of us home now, healthy and in good spirits !!! Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it... Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice, the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital..."

Earlier, Zoa had shared her experience of being hospitalised. She had said, "From those days of being isolated at home, to now being confined to a hospital room all by myself — it feels just the venue has changed. Now, it seems that life has become like a drama where things keep unfolding one after the other. In the hospital, half of my day goes into absorbing these new situations, and the other half, I rest it out."

Zoa had shared the news of her being tested positive last week. She also lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses and hospital staff for taking care of her. She also revealed how she broke the news of her testing positive in a funny way. Earlier on Saturday, while chatting with actor Varun Dhawan on Instagram Live, Zoa had sent out positive vibes about her health.

Earlier, Purab Kohli, his family and singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have recovered from the virus.

