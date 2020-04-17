Zoa Morani looks back at her harrowing coronavirus journey: God knew this was to happen

Film producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to the hospital. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. On the other hand, Zoa who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Zoa was discharged from the hospital after recovering.

Now, Zoa has shared her experience of hospitalisation and how she battled coronavirus. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I had mild fever, and then it worsened over a week, with dry cough, headache and fatigue. It was as if my immunity had taken a hit. I was alone in the hospital then, but my doctor was kind, sensitive and gave me a lot of positivity. I kept telling myself 'there are others out there with severe symptoms, fighting it out, so I must be grateful that I am in a manageable situation.' Being in that isolation ICU was some experience."

"God knew this was to happen, so he prepared me in advance. I've been an avid ashtanga yoga practitioner since six years, which teaches us how to handle the mind, body and lungs. My body has taken a blow, I am still coughing. I have been asked to take a lot of rest, drink a lot of water, kaada five times a day", she added.

Zoa also gave an update about the condition of her father and sister. "My dad has a heart problem since a few years, but he is fighting it well, and my sister got intense headaches, but she was good with eating healthy. My symptoms continued for 21 days, I lost patience at times, but my yoga was a blessing and strength", she said.

Zoa had shared the news of her being tested positive last week. She also lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses and hospital staff for taking care of her. She also revealed how she broke the news of her testing positive in a funny way. Earlier on Saturday, while chatting up with actor Varun Dhawan on Instagram Live, Zoa had sent out positive vibes about her health. On Monday, she was given a discharge from the hospital. Zoa, her sister Shaza and their father, producer Karim Morani, have been among the earliest reported COVID-19 cases in Bollywood. While Shaza has also been discharged from hospital and has returned home, Karim Morani is still receiving medical attention.

Earlier, Purab Kohli, his family and singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have recovered from the virus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news