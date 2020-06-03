Zoa Morani: Never thought that I would be a part of a pandemic, get cured and save lives

Zoa Morani, Shaza Morani, and their father and film producer Karim Morani, all were tested Coronavirus positive back in April this year. The daughters had recovered and tested negative after a few days but Karim Morani was still tested positive only to be tested negative later and discharged from the hospital.

In these two months, Zoa Morani shared on Instagram and interviews about this journey she experienced. She had taken to her Instagram account to share a long note where she wrote the family's symptoms and also thanked the hospital staff for their treatment and the Government for dealing with this pandemic hands on.

She also said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, "The most important thing that I have learned is how to be your own best friend. When I was in the hospital, I couldn't tell my parents and my sister that I'm scared. I had to be strong enough to be able to console myself. I have been very attached and dependent on people in the past, didn't have faith and confidence in myself."

Roughly two months later, she now talks to Hindustan Times about how this has left a positive impact on her and why she feels grateful. Speaking to the daily, she said, "In a weird way, this has turned out to be a positive experience as I never thought that I would be a part of a pandemic, get cured and then be able to save lives."

She added, "There are a lot of myths about this virus and nobody exactly knows. People have got affected really badly in various ways including mentally and financially so in a way I am grateful that I am in a great position." She also spoke about how she celebrated her mother's birthday and couldn't bring in hers.

Talking about it, she stated, "During my brithday we had self-quarantined and were in our respective rooms. I couldn't even hug my parents despite the fact we were in the same house. But I am glad we celebrated my mother's birthday who stood like a rock for us."

Morani, a few days back, had taken to her Instagram account to share this news that she has donated her plasma for the second time to help the Coronavirus patients.

