Zoa Morani on being tested positive for coronavirus: It feels like flu, very bearable if one rests it out

Film producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to the hospital. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. On the other hand, Zoa who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, Zoa who is currently been treated by the doctors for COVID 19 shared her experience of hospitalisation. Taking to her Instagram account, she lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses and hospital staff for taking care of her. She also revealed how her broke the news of her testing positive in a funny way. Zoa shared a hearfelt letter on her Instagram which read, "My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few...will be sharing the experience soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest..very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share in detail soon.. Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon."

Sharing the post on social media, she captioned it, "Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare ...Feeling so safe in his hands ... #coronavirus #covid19positivethoughts #indiafightscorona (sic)."

Check out Zoa Morani's post here:

Earlier today, her father Karim Morani had revealed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. This is the latest coronavirus case in Bollywood after singer Kanika Kapoor and actor Purab Kohli tested positive for COVID-19. Kanika has recovered from it.

Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus positive patients in the country. The state has reported over 1,000 cases till now. In India, the number of positive coronavirus cases has crossed the 5,000 mark.

