Zoa Morani shares her experience on battling coronavirus: I was meant to go through this

Film producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to the hospital. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. On the other hand, Zoa who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, Zoa who is currently been treated by the doctors for COVID 19 shared her experience of hospitalisation. Speaking to Bombay Times, she said, "From those days of being isolated at home, to now being confined to a hospital room all by myself — it feels just the venue has changed. Now, it seems that life has become like a drama where things keep unfolding one after the other. In the hospital, half of my day goes into absorbing these new situations, and the other half, I rest it out."

She also spoke about how she spends her days in hospital. "My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, and let me tell you, the hospital chai is really good. Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other’s health. Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows, and all the yapping, what keeps me going is my exercise. Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder… Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this", she said.

Earlier this week, Zoa had shared the news of her being tested positive on her Instagram account. She also lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses and hospital staff for taking care of her. She also revealed how her broke the news of her testing positive in a funny way.





This is the latest coronavirus case in Bollywood after singer Kanika Kapoor, Purab Kohli and his family being tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier Karim Morani, Zoa and Shaza had tested positvie for coronavirus. In the subsequent test, Shaza was tested negative while Kanika has recovered from it.

