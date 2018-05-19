Zoe Saldana raising kids in gender neutral house

After setting her gender neutral standards, Saldana could do nothing but praise Perego for being the "perfect partner"



Actress Zoe Saldana says she is raising her children in a gender neutral household. The 39-year-old told Women's Health magazine that she doesn't want to be labelled as 'mom the disciplinarian' or have her boys thinking that women are 'so annoying', reports dailymail.co.uk. The actress and her husband Marco Perego are parents to three boys; twins Bowie Ezio and Cy Aridio, 3, and Zen, 1.

"That 'Mom's the boss' thing is not going to happen in our family, because that means he's (husband) the fun one, the good guy, while I'm the disciplinarian," Saldana said. "I don't want my kids to look at women like, 'Oh, god, they're so annoying! They always come with structure'." After setting her gender neutral standards, Saldana could do nothing but praise Perego for being the "perfect partner".

"I have the most perfect partner in my life. I've never met a male like my husband, who (believes) any woman is naturally his equal." Saldana is known for starring in "Avatar", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2". The second part of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise will air in India on Star Movies on Sunday.

