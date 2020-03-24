Search

Zomato asks, 'What's cooking at home?' Twitter gives delicious replies

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 15:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

With no options to order a takeaway from restaurants, food delivery app Zomato took to Twitter asking netizens what are they cooking at home

Picture/Twitter (@balloons)

The Coronavirus outbreak has out major cities in India under lockdown, but netizens are keeping their spirits up no matter what. With no options to order a takeaway from restaurants, food ordering apps like Zomato took to Twitter asking netizens what are they cooking at home. And the response to the question will not just remind you of home cooked food, but it will also make you hungry!

Zomato earlier tweeted, declaring that it is 'ghar ka khaana fan account' and then asked their 1.4 followers about the food being cooked in their homes to make their "the timeline more colourful".

The Twitterati replied to the post, which received more than 957 likes and 73 retweets, with all kinds of messages, ranging from pictures of scrumptious dishes to hilarious memes and popular culture references, like Breaking Bad.

How are you pass time in this lockdown?

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

