Zomato asks, 'What's cooking at home?' Twitter gives delicious replies

The Coronavirus outbreak has out major cities in India under lockdown, but netizens are keeping their spirits up no matter what. With no options to order a takeaway from restaurants, food ordering apps like Zomato took to Twitter asking netizens what are they cooking at home. And the response to the question will not just remind you of home cooked food, but it will also make you hungry!

Zomato earlier tweeted, declaring that it is 'ghar ka khaana fan account' and then asked their 1.4 followers about the food being cooked in their homes to make their "the timeline more colourful".

this is now a ghar ka khaana fan account — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) March 23, 2020

reply to this tweet with pictures of what you've been cooking at home ðÂÂ¨‍ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ©‍ðÂÂ³



let's make the timeline more colourful — Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020

The Twitterati replied to the post, which received more than 957 likes and 73 retweets, with all kinds of messages, ranging from pictures of scrumptious dishes to hilarious memes and popular culture references, like Breaking Bad.

let us guess, aloo meth-i? — Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020

Mustard fish and fish fried âÂºï¸Â pic.twitter.com/ddglGNxe2z — Subhashree Das (@Subhashreeds1) March 23, 2020

Gondh me laddoo, besan chilla, anda bhurji pic.twitter.com/LBkLEDlJG6 — PurpleIce (@purplep100) March 23, 2020

I cooked after years, literally. And daughter baked. Game on. pic.twitter.com/ZTEC9RUliU — BlogwatiG (@BlogwatiG) March 23, 2020

breakfast.. poached eggs with toast pic.twitter.com/movNDzxAHS — balloons (@Yalwkti1) March 23, 2020

French toast for breakfast today pic.twitter.com/MkgvBFMwgJ — Doctor Roshan R ðÂÂÂ (@pythoroshan) March 23, 2020

