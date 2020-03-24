Zomato asks, 'What's cooking at home?' Twitter gives delicious replies
With no options to order a takeaway from restaurants, food delivery app Zomato took to Twitter asking netizens what are they cooking at home
The Coronavirus outbreak has out major cities in India under lockdown, but netizens are keeping their spirits up no matter what. With no options to order a takeaway from restaurants, food ordering apps like Zomato took to Twitter asking netizens what are they cooking at home. And the response to the question will not just remind you of home cooked food, but it will also make you hungry!
Zomato earlier tweeted, declaring that it is 'ghar ka khaana fan account' and then asked their 1.4 followers about the food being cooked in their homes to make their "the timeline more colourful".
this is now a ghar ka khaana fan account— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) March 23, 2020
reply to this tweet with pictures of what you've been cooking at home ðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ³— Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020
let's make the timeline more colourful
The Twitterati replied to the post, which received more than 957 likes and 73 retweets, with all kinds of messages, ranging from pictures of scrumptious dishes to hilarious memes and popular culture references, like Breaking Bad.
let us guess, aloo meth-i?— Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020
Mustard fish and fish fried âÂºï¸Â pic.twitter.com/ddglGNxe2z— Subhashree Das (@Subhashreeds1) March 23, 2020
Gondh me laddoo, besan chilla, anda bhurji pic.twitter.com/LBkLEDlJG6— PurpleIce (@purplep100) March 23, 2020
Dahivada and Aloodum. pic.twitter.com/3BbkbLWtlh— Subhashree Das (@Subhashreeds1) March 23, 2020
March 23, 2020
I cooked after years, literally. And daughter baked. Game on. pic.twitter.com/ZTEC9RUliU— BlogwatiG (@BlogwatiG) March 23, 2020
Kachori, Malpuy and mushroom masala ðÂÂÂ— TÉ¯ιÆÂÆÂÒ½É¾ QυÒ½Ò½É³ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Leo_Knock) March 23, 2020
For #Zomato pic.twitter.com/A2dRiSWUcC
breakfast.. poached eggs with toast pic.twitter.com/movNDzxAHS— balloons (@Yalwkti1) March 23, 2020
French toast for breakfast today pic.twitter.com/MkgvBFMwgJ— Doctor Roshan R ðÂÂÂ (@pythoroshan) March 23, 2020
Khayali pulav .... ðÂ¥º pic.twitter.com/TiPintoXCV— Sarthak Jain (@sarcastic_sark) March 23, 2020
