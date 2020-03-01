Zomato changes profile picture to happy rider after his Tiktok video goes viral

The netizens are obsessing over Zomato’s profile picture on Twitter, all because of their rider. The food delivery app changed its picture after a video of the Zomato happy rider went viral on Tiktok. Zomato’s profile picture now shows a man flashing a cheerful smile, wearing a helmet and the impact of the picture is such that it prompted the Pune Police and Maharashtra Police to join the tweet thread.

The video on Tiktok posted by a user named Danish Ansari shows a man named Sonu where he says with a big smile that he is happy working with the food delivery app and gets his salary on time, with his incentives. He is known as the 'Zomato happy rider' because of the smile he maintains throughout the video.

A similar video was posted on Twitter by the user @frankmartynn that the got the internet gushing over his smile. Zomato, after changing their profile picture on Twitter, posted, "this is now a happy rider fan account (sic)."

this is now a happy rider fan account — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 28, 2020

The tweet posted on Friday received more than 17,400 likes, with over 1,900 users retweeting it. Many users commented asking the food delivery app to give him a salary hike to make him happy. The users also made the photo a meme and posted them with relatable and hilarious contexts.

Make him happy by increasing his pay.. — Aarohi Tripathy ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@aarohi_vns) February 28, 2020

Please raise his salary. We would love to see that happen ðÂÂÂ — SwatKatðÂÂÂ (@swatic12) February 28, 2020

Dude is hiding rasgullas in his cheeks — Another introvert (@xddd_loool) February 28, 2020

That smile when you spot a traffic policeman, but you haven't forgotten your helmet. #Happiness #ZomatoBoy pic.twitter.com/N5pPp9meu1 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 28, 2020

That smile when you know you're a bigger celeb than those not wearing a helmet! #RoadSafety #ZomatoBoy https://t.co/ZUAb1rnyRp — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) February 28, 2020

Haha... this is the happiest Guy ever! ðÂÂÂ God bless! — November kid 11:11 ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@GratefulDeep) February 28, 2020

