Zomato changes profile picture to happy rider after his Tiktok video goes viral

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 14:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Zomato's profile picture now shows a man flashing a cheerful smile, wearing a helmet and the impact of the picture is such that it prompted the Pune Police and Maharashtra Police to join the tweet thread

Picture/ZomatoIndia-Twitter
The netizens are obsessing over Zomato’s profile picture on Twitter, all because of their rider. The food delivery app changed its picture after a video of the Zomato happy rider went viral on Tiktok. Zomato’s profile picture now shows a man flashing a cheerful smile, wearing a helmet and the impact of the picture is such that it prompted the Pune Police and Maharashtra Police to join the tweet thread.

The video on Tiktok posted by a user named Danish Ansari shows a man named Sonu where he says with a big smile that he is happy working with the food delivery app and gets his salary on time, with his incentives. He is known as the 'Zomato happy rider' because of the smile he maintains throughout the video.

A similar video was posted on Twitter by the user @frankmartynn that the got the internet gushing over his smile. Zomato, after changing their profile picture on Twitter, posted, "this is now a happy rider fan account (sic)."

The tweet posted on Friday received more than 17,400 likes, with over 1,900 users retweeting it. Many users commented asking the food delivery app to give him a salary hike to make him happy. The users also made the photo a meme and posted them with relatable and hilarious contexts.  

