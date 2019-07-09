Food delivery app gives savage reply to brands who copied 'ghar ka khana' meme

national

Memes and jokes have formed an important part of social media and food delivering app Zomato is acing it.

Recently, Zomato tweeted saying, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye."

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

Not only did this ignite many memes but also sparked off a trend on Twitter. Other brands too ended up making similar tweets. From Faasos to Youtube and PubG, a lot of brands followed suit.

I think my mum has hacked into Zomato’s Twitter account. https://t.co/9F0P8jzCME — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) July 4, 2019

Here's how the brands reacted:

Guys, kabhi kabhi movies chhod kar @hotstartweets pe web series bhi dekhni chaiye. ðÂÂÂ — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) July 6, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi CD pe bhi kuch sun lena chahiye — JioSaavn (@JioSaavn) July 5, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke ðÂÂ´ jaana chahiye https://t.co/pnhLejzVBK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 5, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi "VEG DINNER" bhi kar liya karo! https://t.co/oClK3XCA11 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi line mein lag ke aagey se first row ki movie ticket bhi le leni chahiye. https://t.co/q7Plmh5NvH — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) July 8, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud bhi khana bana lena chahiye ðÂÂÂ#SundayMotivation https://t.co/cSJCxGqiNs — FAASOS (@faasos) July 7, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi meethe mein mithai bhi kha lena chaiye. — Havmor Ice Cream (@HavmorIceCreams) July 8, 2019

guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye https://t.co/HKxxCUfMc2 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 4, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi queue me lag ke bhi Electricity bill pay kar dena chahiye https://t.co/PGYkM8pNAW — MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) July 5, 2019

Zomato gave a comeback on this and posted a screenshot of various brands copying their tweet and wrote, "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye."

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

Twitterati was impressed with Zomato and has hilarious reactions to it.

