Search

Food delivery app gives savage reply to brands who copied 'ghar ka khana' meme

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 14:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Not only did this ignite many memes but also sparked off a trend on Twitter

Food delivery app gives savage reply to brands who copied 'ghar ka khana' meme
Pic/Twitter

Memes and jokes have formed an important part of social media and food delivering app Zomato is acing it.

Recently, Zomato tweeted saying, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye."

Not only did this ignite many memes but also sparked off a trend on Twitter. Other brands too ended up making similar tweets. From Faasos to Youtube and PubG, a lot of brands followed suit.

Here's how the brands reacted:

Zomato gave a comeback on this and posted a screenshot of various brands copying their tweet and wrote, "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye."

Twitterati was impressed with Zomato and has hilarious reactions to it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

amazonnational news

Mumbai rains: Water logging and flooded streets due to heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK