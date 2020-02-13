Search

Zomato India celebrates Valentine's week with food puns, amuses Twitterati

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 16:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Throughout the Valentine's Week the food delivery application has been posting tips to its followers framed with tongue-in-cheek humour and apt puns on your favourite dishes

Valentine’s day is just a day away and Zomato India’s Twitter account is giving relationship advice to food lovers out there. Throughout Valentine’s Week the food delivery application has been posting tips to its followers framed with tongue-in-cheek humour and apt puns on your favourite dishes.

The Valentine’s week started on February 7 with Rose Day and Zomato tweeted with a reference to gulab jamun.

For hug day, the food delivery app advised their followers to give themselves a hug(e cheese pizza)!

The tweet for promise day, Zomato India wrote a love letter with a series of promises to a cheese pizza!

And ahead of Valentine’s Day, the food delivery app asked its followers what is stopping them from dating palak paneer to Tinder India tweeted an apt reply.

As February 13 is Kiss Day, Zomato asked its followers this question:

Even the Twitterati played along and asked Zomato, “ Offer hai kya?”

What do you think of the post?

