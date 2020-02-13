Zomato India celebrates Valentine's week with food puns, amuses Twitterati

Valentine’s day is just a day away and Zomato India’s Twitter account is giving relationship advice to food lovers out there. Throughout Valentine’s Week the food delivery application has been posting tips to its followers framed with tongue-in-cheek humour and apt puns on your favourite dishes.

The Valentine’s week started on February 7 with Rose Day and Zomato tweeted with a reference to gulab jamun.

why celebrate gulab day, when you can celebrate gulab jamun day — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 7, 2020

For hug day, the food delivery app advised their followers to give themselves a hug(e cheese pizza)!

it's hug day, so give yourself a big hugáµÂÂÂ á¶ÂÂÂÊ°áµÂÂÂáµÂÂÂË¢áµÂÂÂ áµÂÂÂá¶¦á¶»á¶»áµÂÂÂ — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 12, 2020

The tweet for promise day, Zomato India wrote a love letter with a series of promises to a cheese pizza!

This promise day, I promise to be with you in all ups and downs of life. I promise to check on you from time to time. I promise to love you forever, cheese pizza. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 11, 2020

And ahead of Valentine’s Day, the food delivery app asked its followers what is stopping them from dating palak paneer to Tinder India tweeted an apt reply.

pizza ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 12, 2020

As February 13 is Kiss Day, Zomato asked its followers this question:

when you can kiss french fries — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 13, 2020

Even the Twitterati played along and asked Zomato, “ Offer hai kya?”

Offer he kuch?ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ — Rushikes khot (@rushikeshkhot17) February 13, 2020

French fries don't kiss me back — Nirupama halder (@Nirupamahalder) February 13, 2020

It's same like why zomato, when you can eat tomato — Mayur Kumar (@mayurkumar05) February 13, 2020

What do you think of the post?

