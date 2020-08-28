Search

Zomato's cheeky wish as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma announce pregnancy

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 09:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Zomato shared a sweet wordplay that left #Virushka fans impressed

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised their fans when the two announced that they are all set to welcome the third member of the family in January 2021. Since the announcement, fans of the couple have been in a frenzy and flooded social media with tons of comments and posts.

One among them was the food delivery app Zomato, which had a unique way of wishing the couple. Zomato shared a sweet wordplay that left #Virushka fans impressed. Wonder what they tweeted. Take a look:

Since being shared, the quirky yet adorable gesture has won the heart of netizens and collected over 2,000 likes and counting. While many lauded Zomato for their sweet yet creative wish, others came up with their own wordplay.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Besides Zomato's epic wish, #Virushka also started to trend on Twitter with netizens joining the trend and sharing some congratulatory posts and hilarious memes.

What do you think of Zomato's tweet?

