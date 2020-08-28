Zomato's cheeky wish as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma announce pregnancy

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised their fans when the two announced that they are all set to welcome the third member of the family in January 2021. Since the announcement, fans of the couple have been in a frenzy and flooded social media with tons of comments and posts.

One among them was the food delivery app Zomato, which had a unique way of wishing the couple. Zomato shared a sweet wordplay that left #Virushka fans impressed. Wonder what they tweeted. Take a look:

it's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 27, 2020

Since being shared, the quirky yet adorable gesture has won the heart of netizens and collected over 2,000 likes and counting. While many lauded Zomato for their sweet yet creative wish, others came up with their own wordplay.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Oo, I love this punny Tweet. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/2zcLzTeAbP — Neha Radip Nair (@Nehaa_Rajan) August 27, 2020

Besides Zomato's epic wish, #Virushka also started to trend on Twitter with netizens joining the trend and sharing some congratulatory posts and hilarious memes.

Anushka Sharma is pregnant.

This is the first delivery that Virat won't smack out of the park. — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) August 27, 2020

Virat and Anushka they will become parent in JAN 2021



VIRAT TO YEAR 2020 :#Virushka pic.twitter.com/wlLf4hqcVU — Logical Army ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@nitin_sta) August 27, 2020

Hence proved..

Virat kohli is the best chaser in the world.#virushka pic.twitter.com/7oL7g1rlVT — Monica âÂÂ¨ (@thesatiretales) August 27, 2020

What do you think of Zomato's tweet?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news