Zombieland 2: Double Tap Movie Review - That funny blotch of dread

Zombieland: Double Tap

U/A: Action, Comedy, Horror

Director: Ruben Fleischer



Rating: Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke WilsonRating:

It's been ten years since 'Zombieland' the snarky comedy (now also a cult classic), scored big at the Box Office so 'Double Tap' was a long time in the coming for sure. And was this sequel necessary? Yes, I guess, because you just can't get enough of this brand of smart, funny, witheringly condescending wit that could have you laughing your gut out. Certainly, this brand of badass humour (perfected by Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool) may never go out of style.

This sequel reunites Columbus (Jesse), Tallahassee (Woody), Wichita (Emma), and Little Rock (Abigail), who have been living together for 10 years in The United States of Zombieland, making a home out of the abandoned, derelict White House. The sisters once again feel the need to break away - Wichita fears commitment and Little Rock wants to experience adulthood on her own.

The film basically becomes a road trip through time-dented nostalgia. The script recycles old rules and adds a few new ones along with entertaining new characters, jokes, asides, send-up acts, efficient impersonations and cutting repartee. As you go along, you get to be conversant about dangerously evolved zombies who need to be killed in a specific way and also meet up with a colony of pacifists who think music and weed could keep them safe - but they did not account for Little Rock and her band of Zombie killers.

Watch the trailer of Zombieland: Double Tap below

The metric of choice might be 'go for bigger' but in actuality, it's just not as big as what it felt like in the past. The film is funny, no doubt. The actors are goofy and the gags are witty enough. But there's also a torrent of dialogue - some of which the film could well have done without. Jesse Eisenberg's voiceover has compounding impact though. Zoey Deutch's airhead Madison is a hoot. Rosario Dawson adds her unique brand of sex appeal to the mix, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch play the double doppelganger well and Avan Jogia, the Indian origin British Canadian does Brentley, the hippie with just the right amount of oriental charm. This film may be nonsensical but it will certainly make you laugh!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates