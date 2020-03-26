Zoya Akhtar: a visionary who always brings path-breaking content

Zoya Akhtar is a film director and screenwriter who provides the Indian film industry with meaningful cinema. Another upside to her content is that most of them are also commercial box-office hits. The director successfully manages to weave an intricate story-line that viewers get stuck on to.

After watching Zoya Akhtar's movies, the audience of the Indian film industry is always left with something to take back home. Every movie the director makes, provides us with some life lesson and well- do you relate to it? Do you feel it? Do you feel surprised how she made the obvious look so beautiful? Yes!

We can take a look at the film, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara(ZNMD)' which won two awards at the 59th National Film Awards in the Best Audiography and Best Choreography categories. It also won several regional awards mainly for the 'Best Film' and 'Best Director' which include the Filmfare Awards, Stardust Awards, Zee Cine Awards, IIFA Awards, Screen Awards and the Asian Film Awards. But most importantly, the film taught us several things like how life is too short so we have to make most of each moment in the present or how we should dare to do things or die in fear. The film was also a perfect salute to amigos.

The director's last year's magnificent film 'Gully Boy' also won several awards and needless to say, stays the closest to every millennial’s heart. It won 13 awards at the 65th Filmfare Awards, the most awards for a single film in a year, alongside, the film won 12 awards at 26th Screen Awards and 9 awards in Zee Cine Awards.

Gully Boy was also India's official entry to 92nd Academy Awards for the Best International feature film category though it was not nominated. The film was a perfect portrayal of the modern Rap scene and helped the rap scene to flourish in India. It taught us how inspiration is everywhere and how it is important to keep learning from your surroundings. But, if it wasn’t the vision and mission along with Zoya’s artistry, it all wouldn’t be as real as her craft looks!

When this one particular show came, it became the best narratives of all that won hearts and eyeballs for its breakthrough content- Made in heaven. Zoya Akhtar also dabbles into giving us TV series on digital platforms. Made in Heaven had a realistic portrayal to backdrops of big fat Indian weddings and there is a lot that we can take from the series. The series had an unconventional story-line which was yet another big hit in the Indian film industry and the virtuoso did it again with utter finesse on yet another platform.

Zoya Akhtar provides the audience of the Indian film industry with box office hits which have a meaningful story to them thus, shifting the Indian film industry towards a more content driven approach and bringing a larger shift in perspective. One always awaits for what she has in store for us next and director Zoya, donning her hat does all the magic.