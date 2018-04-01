Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar are Gauri Khan's favourite people

Gauri Khan makes an interesting social media post



Gauri Khan

Entrepreneur-producer Gauri Khan says filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar are her most favourite people. Gauri on Saturday night shared a photograph of Karan and Akhtar, and wrote: "My favourite people."

Karan is a very close to Gauri's husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

