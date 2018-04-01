Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar are Gauri Khan's favourite people

Apr 01, 2018, 16:35 IST | IANS

Gauri Khan makes an interesting social media post

Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan

Entrepreneur-producer Gauri Khan says filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar are her most favourite people. Gauri on Saturday night shared a photograph of Karan and Akhtar, and wrote: "My favourite people."

Karan is a very close to Gauri's husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

gauri khanzoya akhtarkaran joharbollywood news
Go to top