Zoya Akhtar: I think airport looks are absolutely ridiculous

bollywood

The paparazzi culture is swiftly taking over the lives of Bollywood-stars! However, it seems Gully Boy director, Zoya Akhtar has a different view on it

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nitiya Mehra

In a #NothingToHide conversation with host in the upcoming episode of By Invite Only on Zoom , Zoya Akhtar expresses her views on the airport looks of the B-Town Celebs. She says “I think they are absolutely ridiculous because you have people coming out in boots and big shades in the middle of the night!”

The paparazzi culture is swiftly taking over the lives of Bollywood-stars! However, it seems Gully Boy director, Zoya Akhtar has a different view on it.

Unhappy with the much talked about ‘airport look’s, she adds, “I find it really weird! They are carrying extra clothes, getting dressed in the plane and they call the press and they are getting photographed. There are very few people that look comfortable that they have dressed for a flight. We should burst this bubble and tell everybody that it’s all planned, it’s all orchestrated and don’t fall for it.”

The show will also see Made in Heaven tribe Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nitiya Mehra indulging in a fun candid conversation with the host Renil Abraham.

Also Read: Zoya Akhtar: Weddings offer critique of where society is headed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates