Zoya Akhtar is all set to release Gully Boy in Japan

Zoya Akhtar is now all set to travel to Japan for the theatrical release of Gullyboy, adding to her international fame

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. Image sourced from mid-day archives.

Gully Boy has developed a cult-like following ever since it was released and Zoya Akhtar is on a roll, adding to the list of accolades that she brings to India with international recognitions.

The ace director is now all set to travel to Japan for the theatrical release of Gullyboy, adding to her international fame. She will be travelling to Japan on the 3rd of September for Gullyboy's release. Ever since the movie was launched, it has been creating waves not just in India but also internationally, having been featured at various Film Festivals and now will be released theatrically to the audiences and fans in Japan.

Recently, Zoya Akhtar was nominated to become a member of the Oscar academy of motion picture arts and sciences. Owing to her talent and the progressive projects that she has helmed, Zoya Akhtar is one of the most highly celebrated Directors of her generation, giving us timeless movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gullyboy.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche in the entertainment industry and her presence at the Academy is certainly a moment of pride for all.

Zoya Akhtar is currently directing Ghost Stories along with Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Verma. Zoya Akhtar's short is part of four short films directed by Zoya and others including Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

Ghost Stories is a part of the series that was earlier made as Bombay Talkies, which was a celebration of love for cinema in 2013 with the same directors making a short of 30 minutes each. The shoot of Zoya Akhtar's short has just begun and will be produced by RSVP Pictures and Tiger Baby.

"As a writer/director, I thrive on bending genres and inverting tropes and I am so looking forward to attempting that with a ghost story," Zoya said in a chat with IANS.

The director will be back with Made in heaven season two and we cannot wait to witness the magic she brings with her commendable work.

