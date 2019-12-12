Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey grace the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards
It was definitely a star-studded night at the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards, it saw the many celebrated actors from the industry. Bollywood celebs like Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey, Sohum Shah, Tisca Chopra, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi, Surveen Chawla, Raj and D.K., Angad Bedi, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Shefali Shah, Ahsaas Channa, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Maanvi Gagroo and the ace director Zoya Akhtar were in attendance to make the event even more glittery.
Living up to its credit, Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards rewarded the talent and the creativity that has shine out from the Indian entertainment space. This year turned out to be a special treat as the panel has decided to add OTT content into their categories which had only brought more quality content into the light.
The Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards are an endeavour by the Film Critics Guild in partnership with Motion Content Group and in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital. Aiming to recognize and appreciate the inventiveness and creativity of short storytellers and web series across the country, the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards saw celebrating talent across the digital universe.
Tisca Chopra graced the red carpet of the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards 2019 held in Mumbai. The awards ceremony celebrated the talent and creativity in the Indian entertainment space. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
Also clicked at the event was the stunning Adah Sharma who made heads turn in a coral mini dress that had a wing-like yellow cloak around it. The cloak flaunted slogans all over it.
Shefali Shah and producer-director husband Vipul Shah also attended the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards 2019. Shefali looked like a million bucks in a royal blue flowy gown.
This year turned out to be a special treat at the awards function as the panel decided to add OTT content into their categories.
Pictured: Jackie Shroff was stylish as always in a black suit with his signature cap.
Konkona Sen Sharma was spotted at the awards function in a lovely blue sari which she paired with chandelier earrings.
Maanvi Gagroo, known for her performances in Four More Shots Please and Tripling, was at the stylish best in a silvery-blue gown with a thigh-high slit.
Pad Man actress Mrinmayee Godbole looked stunning in a maroon velvet dress with a thigh-high slit. The actress teamed up her outfit with shimmery silver pumps.
Rasika Dugal also attended the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards 2019 held in Mumbai. The actress looked pretty in an all-black ensemble.
Yeh Meri Life Hai actress Shama Sikander made a gorgeous style statement in her shimmery silver gown with a plunging neckline.
Suhas Sirsat, known for portraying Datta in the hugely popular Marathi TV show Ratris Khel Chale, was also seen at the awards ceremony.
Sacred Games actress Surveen Chawla opted for a sunny look in a yellow ruffled off-shoulder dress paired with blue sandals.
Vikrant Massey, known for his roles in the web series Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Criminal Justice, and Broken But Beautiful 2, was also snapped at the awards ceremony in Mumbai.
Gone Kesh actor Vipin Sharma was casual when clicked at the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards 2019.
Inside Edge actor Vivek Oberoi was dapper in a checked blue suit paired with a white shirt and black trousers.
Zoya Akhtar, who has directed the web series Made in Heaven, was clicked at the awards function looking pretty in a baby pink outfit.
