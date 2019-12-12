Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey grace the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It was definitely a star-studded night at the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards, it saw the many celebrated actors from the industry. Bollywood celebs like Neha Dhupia, Vikrant Massey, Sohum Shah, Tisca Chopra, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi, Surveen Chawla, Raj and D.K., Angad Bedi, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Shefali Shah, Ahsaas Channa, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Maanvi Gagroo and the ace director Zoya Akhtar were in attendance to make the event even more glittery.

Living up to its credit, Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards rewarded the talent and the creativity that has shine out from the Indian entertainment space. This year turned out to be a special treat as the panel has decided to add OTT content into their categories which had only brought more quality content into the light.

The Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards are an endeavour by the Film Critics Guild in partnership with Motion Content Group and in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital. Aiming to recognize and appreciate the inventiveness and creativity of short storytellers and web series across the country, the Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards saw celebrating talent across the digital universe.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates