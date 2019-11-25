Zoya Akhtar represents India at the Emmy Awards for her short film Lust Stories

Right from her first film, Zoya Akhtar has been backing meaningful and significant projects, be it films of web series. The filmmaker, whose last offering was Gully Boy, has been representing Indian cinema on international platforms.

Right now, Zoya is representing India at the International Emmy Awards for her short film Lust Stories, which was nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category. With Lust Stories being nominated in the Emmys, Zoya has proved that her content is being loved internationally as well. The director shared a few snaps from her Emmy journey; check them out below:

Her movie Gullyboy has also received an international nomination and is India's official entry for the 92nd Oscars in the best foreign film category. The movie has generated a massive buzz and cult following and has received critical acclaim not just in India but also internationally.

Zoya Akhtar is at the forefront of creating quality content as her web series Made In Heaven is considered as the most popular web show of 2019.

Zoya Akhtar's production house Tiger Baby Productions has produced both Gully Boy and Lust Stories. Zoya is known for making films and shows that strike a chord with the audience because of its relatable and relevant content. On the work front, the filmmaker is currently working on the second season of Made In Heaven.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates