Zoya Akhtar ridicules the concept of airport look

bollywood

Zoya Akhtar needs to tell it to filmmaker buddy Karan Johar. Finding no paps once, he faced a downer since he was all dressed up

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar finds airport looks ridiculous. The filmmaker is amused to see stars step out in boots and big shades in the middle of the night. She took potshots at the craze of B-Town folk to treat the airport as a catwalk on the celebrity chat show, By Invite Only.

She says, "They carry extra clothes, get dressed in the plane, call the press and get photographed. There are very few who look comfortable and dressed for a flight. We should burst this bubble and tell all that it's orchestrated." She needs to tell it to filmmaker buddy Karan Johar. Finding no paps once, he faced a downer since he was all dressed up.

