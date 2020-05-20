Zoya Akhtar shares a sneak peek into her next script she's writing amid lockdown

There are very few filmmakers who provide the audience with meaningful content which, at the same time, are commercial hits and Zoya Akhtar is one of them.

The director recently posted a story on her social media giving fans a glimpse of the script that she working on. She captioned the story with a single word- "Narration".

Have a look right here:

The video story that Zoya posted lets the viewers glance upon a conversation between two characters. The camera then pans sideways and the viewers get a glance at Zoya's dog who is napping beside her.

Zoya is one of the directors who is responsible for shifting the paradigm of the Indian film industry towards a more content-driven approach.

The director also dabbles in the OTT platform and providing the audience with awe-striking series. She has revolutionized the Indian film industry with her highly effectual and impactful content not only on the silver screens but also on the OTT front.

