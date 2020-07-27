Zoya Akhtar wonders why Kangana Ranaut 'is now only talking awards all the time'

Zoya Akhtar finally hit back at Kangana Ranaut, who has been constantly criticising her directorial venture, Gully Boy (2019). The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer has been termed "mediocre" by Ranaut. She also wondered how the film swept award galas.

Ranaut felt she deserved the accolades for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). During a media conclave, Akhtar said, "She's gone on every platform and said that she doesn't like my work. I don't mind when she says that Gully Boy does not deserve the awards. I don't care about them."

But Akhtar wonders why Ranaut, who boycotts awards events, "is now only talking awards all the time." Akhtar has provided some food for thought. It won't be long before Team Ranaut provides a fiery reply on social media.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the nepotism debate since the beginning, time and again has targeted the Bollywood mafia and revealed how these people ruin both career and lives of outsiders by ganging up against them. After her recent interview where she openly spoke about this, the entire industry turned against the actress. Kangana has found herself in the midst of another social media war ever since Sushant's death.

Recently, director Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter and praised the actress. He praised her about how Kangana transforned herself from a wreck to a Diva and called her a genius actor. Shekhar wrote, "Fashion, the film. A Young girl nervous, emotionally wrecked Drugged. Her name being announced on stage. She was after all, a top model. It was one shot. Kangana transformed herself from a wreck to a Diva as she walked on the ramp. It was genius acting. Unforgettable. [sic]"

