Double Your Business Profit and Triple Its Productivity with India’s Leading Business Mentor and Investor, Basesh Gala

Successful business ownership requires skill and in-depth knowledge in various mediums like marketing, finance, sales, digital technologies, and others.

In this regard, business mentoring and leadership coaching play an important role in the successful implementation of resources and strategies to create an everlasting impact and accelerate business growth.

Basesh Gala is the founder of Mumbai-based 39 Solutions Group, a business mentoring and investment organisation that offers training and coaching solutions with a special focus on strategy, system, and sales. Basesh is an IT engineer from VJTI and also has research project experience from IIT-Bombay. He has built his expertise in providing training as a mentor and coach by empowering more than 50,000 individuals and over seven hundred organisations in entrepreneurship and leadership.

According to Founder and Chairman Basesh Gala, very few individuals in the business ecosystem have the strength to understand the four pillars of business, which include marketing, finance, sales, and people management. Because understanding all four domains necessitates a wide range of work experience, Basesh's six degrees in finance, combined with his work in strategy consulting at McKinsey & Co. and Wall Street's top consulting firms, and investment banks have shaped the way his company operates.

In addition, Basesh follows the motto "Double profit and triple productivity" by providing training to entrepreneurs in the four pillars of business. According to Basesh, most entrepreneurs have command over only two domains, and he believes working on the foundation guarantees massive profits in the long run. His mission is to educate and provide the right guidance to Indian small and medium-sized enterprises, family businesses, and budding entrepreneurs.

He follows a specifically designed plan that ensures that entrepreneurs achieve at least a level seven on a scale of ten in marketing, finance, sales, and people management. This unique training programme not only helps develop skills to guide a business in the right direction but also helps understand technical skills better. Moreover, the training builds a strong sense of business maturity by helping entrepreneurs master 70% of these four skills without an MBA degree.

Apart from this, Basesh also offers a layout in which his company is involved in the auditing of the client’s organization. This personal mentoring and hand-holding offering is a one-meeting result-based approach, following which Basesh offers his clients a well-structured strategy and roadmap with 95% accuracy to steer the company on the path to success and double its profits.

Moreover, Basesh’s academic and professional background, along with his ground-level practical experience of mentoring for more than 10,000 hours, has made him a business icon in India in the truest sense. He has extensive experience training people in a variety of industries, including retailers, real estate agents, manufacturers, exporters, and steel and spice companies. Basesh's vision is to empower 10 lakh entrepreneurs in India who would generate tremendous value, create employment, and contribute to society and nation-building.

Since Indians tend to work better under pressure, Basesh created a system at 39 Solutions which provides an effective solution to help an organisation reach its full potential by providing an answer to the question, "Who is the entrepreneur’s boss?"

The businesses associated with his company 39 Solutions Group are thereby bound to report to their mentors to increase efficiency and long-term profits. Apart from this, Basesh is the brain behind the five verticals in the 39 Solutions Group. The five verticals or pillars of the group are: Rise—business training and mentoring; BiZMurli—business accelerator; Kuber—angel investments and investment banking; Aarivayu—ayurvedic care and cure centers; and 39S Foundation—a certified NGO focusing on empowering talented underprivileged children.

Besides successfully mentoring organisations and individuals, Basesh is also a TedX Speaker, a Forbes India Icon, and the recipient of the President Award, given by Dr. Kalam of India and President Vyapoory of Mauritius.

He has also been named the Bravo World Record Holder for Highest Family Business Mentoring and has been invited to speak as a keynote speaker and guest faculty at numerous trade associations, regional organizations, and top management colleges across the country.